GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 42,300 Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 465,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 221,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 64,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,343,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,840,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

WMGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

WMGI opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

