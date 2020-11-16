GAM Holding AG Sells 4,532 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Globant by 21.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 6.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Globant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $187.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $210.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

