GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after buying an additional 4,120,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,605,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 530,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $116.10 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

