Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Boeing by 387.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 485.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 14.6% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

The Boeing stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

