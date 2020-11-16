GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GasLog Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.68.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

