General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.01

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 1064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

