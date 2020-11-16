GenesisX (XGS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $126.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $25,138.58 and $126.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,931,735 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

