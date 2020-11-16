Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Gentherm by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

