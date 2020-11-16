Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GIGNY traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. Its integrated resort destinations comprise gaming, attractions, hospitality, MICE, leisure, and entertainment facilities. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, which offers a casino, S.E.A.

