Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 146,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Glaukos by 177.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 257.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 343,531 shares during the period.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $70.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

