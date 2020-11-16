Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lowered Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of GOGO opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $889.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver acquired 2,606,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gogo by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,423,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 380,334 shares during the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 453,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

