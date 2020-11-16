Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOPE. Sidoti raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.80.

LOPE stock opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 83.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

