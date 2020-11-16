Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $459.31 million, a PE ratio of -118.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 529,502 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,373,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 462,710 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 348,446 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,420,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

