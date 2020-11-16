Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$27.00.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of GC opened at C$37.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.49. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45.

In other news, Director Chuck Keeling sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total value of C$483,278.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$612,821.75. Also, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.65, for a total value of C$287,591.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$61,625.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

