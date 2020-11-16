Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

GCGMF stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

