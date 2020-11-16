Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Shares of Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) (LON:GEEC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $11.00. Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.53.

Great Eastern Energy Co. Limited (GEEC.L) Company Profile

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited engages in exploring, developing, extracting, distributing, and marketing coal bed methane and compressed natural gas in India. It owns interests in the Raniganj (South) block that covers an area of approximately 210 square kilometers located in West Bengal; and Mannargudi block, which covers an area of approximately 667 square kilometers situated in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

