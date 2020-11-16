Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 738.79 ($9.65).

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 688 ($8.99) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 612.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 619.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

