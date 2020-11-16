Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPP. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $185.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.78. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

