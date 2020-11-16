Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.17.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 90,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 124.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

