Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ GHLD opened at $14.75 on Monday. Guild has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $15.66.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
