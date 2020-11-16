GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GVC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,082.17 ($14.14).

Shares of LON GVC opened at GBX 999.80 ($13.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -37.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 842.85. GVC Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

