Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harrow Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $165.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth $14,119,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

