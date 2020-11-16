Haywood Securities Raises AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$8.00

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price target lifted by Haywood Securities from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

Shares of AT opened at C$6.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.68. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$7.72. The firm has a market cap of $336.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.