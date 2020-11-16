HC Wainwright Lowers Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $0.90

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $0.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ur-Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 166.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 245,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 153,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

