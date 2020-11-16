HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 272.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ NRBO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,709. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,872,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

