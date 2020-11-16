HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Urovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $507.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. On average, analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 20.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

