HC Wainwright Trims Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Target Price to $2.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

