HC Wainwright Trims Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Target Price to $0.30

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 216.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Zomedica stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Zomedica has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.22.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zomedica will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Zomedica at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

