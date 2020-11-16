HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.80

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.80 and last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 93741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HD Supply by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

