Head to Head Survey: Crawford United (CRAWA) versus Its Competitors

Crawford United (OTCMKTS: CRAWA) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Crawford United to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Crawford United alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crawford United and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crawford United Competitors 171 766 1333 38 2.54

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Crawford United’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crawford United has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Crawford United has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United’s peers have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Crawford United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crawford United and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford United $89.70 million $6.98 million 9.51 Crawford United Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 25.65

Crawford United’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford United and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford United 6.31% 23.06% 7.47% Crawford United Competitors 12.33% -86.17% 5.50%

Summary

Crawford United peers beat Crawford United on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. This segment also designs, manufactures, and installs custom air handling equipment under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial Hose segment manufactures and sells flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distributes silicone and hydraulic hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.