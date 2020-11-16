Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $1.06 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

In other news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTBX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

