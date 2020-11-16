Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00003027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $34.48 million and $69,871.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00412518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000308 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,886,575 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

