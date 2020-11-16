HempCoin Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $694.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,245.04 or 0.99667069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00031231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00028645 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000378 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,315,203 coins and its circulating supply is 259,180,053 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

