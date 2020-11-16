Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. Notably, it has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, which is located off the coast of Guyana. It estimates gross resources of more than 9 billion Boe from its 18 promising discoveries in the block. Despite delays in operations owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the company expects its Liza Phase 2 development to remain on schedule and commence production in 2022. Notably, higher production from the Bakken play and lower operating costs helped the company to meet third-quarter earnings estimates. However, the company’s balance sheet is more levered than the industry it belongs to. Its significant debt exposure can affect financial flexibility. Also, a weak crude price scenario, caused by the pandemic, is affecting its profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.39.

NYSE HES opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.21. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

