Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after buying an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

