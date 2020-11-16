HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $6.69. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 29,653 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HighPoint Resources’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.70. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 249,286 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

