Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L)’s (HILS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) alerts:

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,306 ($17.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,214.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,230.59. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 844 ($11.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,534 ($20.04). The company has a market cap of $939.33 million and a P/E ratio of 27.91.

In other news, insider Pete Raby bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,271 ($16.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,336 ($26,569.11).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.