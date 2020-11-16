Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) had its price objective increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

HI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

