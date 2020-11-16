Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$27.40 on Thursday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.67 and a 52-week high of C$35.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

