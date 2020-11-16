Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

