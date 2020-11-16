Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) PT Raised to C$5.50

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upgraded Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.28.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) stock opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.07. The company has a market cap of $367.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Horizon North Logistics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

