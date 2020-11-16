Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) PT Raised to C$6.60

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark upgraded Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.28.

TSE:HNL opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. Horizon North Logistics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.07.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

