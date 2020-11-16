Hosking Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 68,796 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $68.17. 25,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

