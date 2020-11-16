Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after buying an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in McKesson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in McKesson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.78. 8,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $151.57. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

