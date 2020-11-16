Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Tribune Publishing worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 876.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 839,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 48.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 177,143 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,514. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

