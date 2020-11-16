Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 393.2% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 498.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.52. 336,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

