Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Corning by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 647,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,063. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.15, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

