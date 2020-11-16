Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,416 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 101.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 795,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,945,125 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $101,193,000 after buying an additional 286,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $6,840,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

