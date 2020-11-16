Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

HPE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 195,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,372. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

