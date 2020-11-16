Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of STLD traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,849. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

